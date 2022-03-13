TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Update

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the February 13th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TCCPY opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96. TechnoPro has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that manages technician dispatch and contracting business related to machinery and other fields. It operates through the following business divisions: Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, and Others.

