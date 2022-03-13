Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

NYSE THW opened at $13.74 on Friday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96.

Get Tekla World Healthcare Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 898,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 91,774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.