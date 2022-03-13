Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $507.80.

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

NYSE TDY opened at $420.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $423.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $383.54 and a 1 year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

