Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.30 by Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) received a €3.30 ($3.59) target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s current price.

O2D has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.39) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.91) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.80) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.83) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.04) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.79 ($3.04).

ETR O2D opened at €2.42 ($2.63) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.20 ($2.39) and a fifty-two week high of €2.70 ($2.93). The business has a fifty day moving average of €2.52 and a 200-day moving average of €2.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

