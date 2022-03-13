Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Telephone and Data Systems has raised its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Telephone and Data Systems has a payout ratio of 112.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.1%.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 61,991 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

