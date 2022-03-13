Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The TDS family of companies continues to execute on its strategic priorities. While U.S. Cellular is making improvements in its high-performing network, TDS Telecom is making progress in its new fiber expansion markets. Financial flexibility has allowed the company to lower the average cost of financing. It intends to diversify from a telecom service provider to a fiber network provider. Growing demand for faster broadband speeds generates higher wireline residential revenue per connection. However, it conducts its wireless operations through its subsidiary, U.S. Cellular, which operates in a competitive market. High costs associated with network integration, aggressive equipment pricing and wireless technology upgrades dent profitability. Volatile pricing movement, changes in roaming practices and constant churn are other concerns.”

Several other research firms have also commented on TDS. StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.75.

TDS stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

