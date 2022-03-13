Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ TENX opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $14.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.04. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.68.
About Tenax Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
