Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TENX opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $14.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.04. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 178,455 shares during the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenax Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.