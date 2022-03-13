Textron (NYSE:TXT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $69.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.77.
Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after purchasing an additional 174,592 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 21,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Textron Company Profile (Get Rating)
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Textron (TXT)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.