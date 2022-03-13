Textron (NYSE:TXT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $69.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after purchasing an additional 174,592 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 21,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

