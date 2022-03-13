The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Allstate by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,239,000 after buying an additional 230,335 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,401,000 after buying an additional 163,119 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,613,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,492,000 after buying an additional 53,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,644,000 after buying an additional 80,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $123.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

