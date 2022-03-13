The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allstate in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

ALL has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

Allstate stock opened at $123.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Allstate has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Allstate’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Allstate by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Allstate by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Allstate by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

