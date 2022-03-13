The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $116.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $71.34 and a one year high of $149.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.12. The company has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $750,611.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,604 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,933 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.