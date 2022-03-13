The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 47.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 20.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.23. 9,340,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,115,778. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.86 and its 200-day moving average is $210.02. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

