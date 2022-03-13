The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) CRO Jeffrey Ralph Meisner Acquires 10,000 Shares

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Ralph Meisner purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $58,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of VRAR opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 25.42, a current ratio of 25.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The Glimpse Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $21.00.
The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter.
The Glimpse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Glimpse Group (VRAR)
