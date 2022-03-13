The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) CRO Jeffrey Ralph Meisner Acquires 10,000 Shares

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Ralph Meisner acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VRAR stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The Glimpse Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 25.42, a current ratio of 25.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Glimpse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Glimpse Group during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in The Glimpse Group during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in The Glimpse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

