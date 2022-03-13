The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 118.9% from the February 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,996,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,654 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of HOKCY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.40. 108,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,153. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

