The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,581 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Kraft Heinz worth $24,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 70.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,717 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 685,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,236,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

