The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SHW traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,258. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.93 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.89. The company has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.97.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.