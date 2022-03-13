The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Update

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 128.2% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,235,927 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,603,000. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 234,799 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 172,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 28,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 126,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 64,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

SWZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. 9,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,857. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.