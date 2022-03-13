The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,261.67 ($16.53).

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.38) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.69) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,240 ($16.25) to GBX 1,220 ($15.99) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.38) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get The Unite Group alerts:

In other news, insider Joe Lister purchased 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 711 ($9.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,001.26 ($11,794.10).

LON:UTG traded up GBX 18.50 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,091.50 ($14.30). 531,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,165. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,041.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,093.33. The company has a market cap of £4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. The Unite Group has a 12-month low of GBX 934.80 ($12.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.38).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a GBX 15.60 ($0.20) dividend. This is a boost from The Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. The Unite Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.67%.

About The Unite Group (Get Rating)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.