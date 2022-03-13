The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,261.67 ($16.53).
Several research firms recently issued reports on UTG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.38) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.69) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,240 ($16.25) to GBX 1,220 ($15.99) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.38) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.
In other news, insider Joe Lister purchased 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 711 ($9.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,001.26 ($11,794.10).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a GBX 15.60 ($0.20) dividend. This is a boost from The Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. The Unite Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.67%.
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
