The Unite Group’s (UTG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,350 ($17.69) price objective on the stock.

UTG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.38) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.38) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,240 ($16.25) to GBX 1,220 ($15.99) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Unite Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,261.67 ($16.53).

Get The Unite Group alerts:

The Unite Group stock opened at GBX 1,091.50 ($14.30) on Wednesday. The Unite Group has a one year low of GBX 934.80 ($12.25) and a one year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.38). The company has a market cap of £4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,041.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,093.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a GBX 15.60 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from The Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The Unite Group’s payout ratio is 25.67%.

In related news, insider Joe Lister purchased 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 711 ($9.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,001.26 ($11,794.10).

The Unite Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.