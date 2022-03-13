The Unite Group’s (UTG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,350 ($17.69) price objective on the stock.
UTG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.38) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.38) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,240 ($16.25) to GBX 1,220 ($15.99) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Unite Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,261.67 ($16.53).
The Unite Group stock opened at GBX 1,091.50 ($14.30) on Wednesday. The Unite Group has a one year low of GBX 934.80 ($12.25) and a one year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.38). The company has a market cap of £4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,041.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,093.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
In related news, insider Joe Lister purchased 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 711 ($9.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,001.26 ($11,794.10).
The Unite Group Company Profile
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
