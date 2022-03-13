The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the February 13th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC raised shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.17) to GBX 2,160 ($28.30) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,441.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

