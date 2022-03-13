The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 458.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.90. 7,684,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,298,808. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $34.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 132.26%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

