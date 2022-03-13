THEKEY (TKY) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $12,228.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 352.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

