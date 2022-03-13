Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $89,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Clackson bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $25,376.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 153,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $6,761,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,435,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,608,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

