Thorne Healthtech (THRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

THRN stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. Thorne Healthtech has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thorne Healthtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 4th quarter worth about $1,596,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

