Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTNP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $87,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,058,500.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 131,533 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

