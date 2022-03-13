Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTNP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $87,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,058,500.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 131,533 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

