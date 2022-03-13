Tnf LLC Buys New Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tnf LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $857,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.87. 14,023,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,518,946. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $150.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

