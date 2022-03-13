Tnf LLC Has $11.65 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Tnf LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 4.9% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $11,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period.

BATS:EFG traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.99. 18,167,572 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

