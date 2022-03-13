Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$122.70.

TIH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$115.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$87.85 and a 1-year high of C$116.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.00%.

In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.75, for a total value of C$1,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at C$235,462.50. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,000 in the last quarter.

About Toromont Industries (Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.