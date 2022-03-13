Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.10

Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and traded as high as $14.30. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 5,361 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TPZ)
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
