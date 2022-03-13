Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.10

Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and traded as high as $14.30. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 5,361 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,182,000. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 306,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $578,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.