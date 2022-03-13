TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,766 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of TowneBank worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TowneBank by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,653,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,431,000 after acquiring an additional 158,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TowneBank by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after acquiring an additional 56,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TowneBank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.01. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TOWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

