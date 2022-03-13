Townsend & Associates Inc Makes New Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 1,196.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.69.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $91.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.83. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

