Townsend & Associates Inc Purchases 134 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,197 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.2% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Starbucks by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,998 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.54 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day moving average of $107.52. The company has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

