Townsend & Associates Inc Purchases 935 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

NRG stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.92.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

NRG Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NRG Energy (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.