Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $175.75

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $175.75 and last traded at $175.21, with a volume of 4817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.89.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.14 and its 200 day moving average is $160.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 94,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

