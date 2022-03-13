TRH Financial LLC Has $9.46 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 3.0% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $222.21 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.23 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

