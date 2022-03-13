TRH Financial LLC Invests $252,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TRH Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot stock opened at $316.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $330.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.76 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.