Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:TRN traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $32.63. The company had a trading volume of 736,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,646. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinity Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.82.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,198,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,800,000 after purchasing an additional 201,799 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 56,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

