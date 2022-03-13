TrueFlip One Day Volume Reaches $119,474.00 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded flat against the dollar. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFlip Coin Profile

TFL is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

