Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 110.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $57.14. 5,046,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,540,495. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average of $60.79. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

