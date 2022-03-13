TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TUIFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TUI currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Shares of TUI stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. TUI has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TUI will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

