Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 14,000 Shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.45% of Lyra Therapeutics worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYRA. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 220,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYRA stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.26). On average, equities analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

