Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 15,900 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.26% of Townsquare Media worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter worth about $192,000. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of TSQ opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $15.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.21). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 59.48% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

