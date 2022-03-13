Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.10% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth $47,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 54.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 36.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

BVH stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $650.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $36.10.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Research analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

