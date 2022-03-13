Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tata Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 53.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tata Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the second quarter worth $276,000.

TTM stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.01. Tata Motors Limited has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $35.38.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. On average, analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

