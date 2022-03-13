Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 175,300 Shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.55% of Otonomy worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Otonomy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 224,658 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Otonomy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Otonomy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $2.33 on Friday. Otonomy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIC. StockNews.com began coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

