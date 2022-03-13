Two Sigma Investments LP Has $608,000 Position in William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,036 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.33% of William Penn Bancorp worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benin Management CORP raised its position in William Penn Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in William Penn Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in William Penn Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $160,000. 23.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Vincent Peter Sarubbi acquired 5,257 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $63,557.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth John Stephon acquired 6,720 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,265 shares of company stock valued at $200,352. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WMPN opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. William Penn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.12 million and a PE ratio of 44.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. William Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

