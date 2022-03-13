Two Sigma Investments LP Has $640,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE opened at $148.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $137.17 and a one year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.