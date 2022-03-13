Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,706 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.14% of Kimball International worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KBAL opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.13). Kimball International had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.96%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.25%.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $47,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

