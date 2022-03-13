Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.15% of Donegal Group worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Donegal Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,707,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Donegal Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Donegal Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,241,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares in the last quarter. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGICA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

DGICA stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.08. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.24). Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.11%.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

